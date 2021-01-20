US Attorney Klaassen announces resignation

Wyoming United States Attorney Mark Klaassen announced his resignation Wednesday.

Klaassen, who has held the post since 2017, will leave office at the end of January. He was nominated by former President Donald Trump in July 2017 and sworn in the following November.

A Wednesday press release by the U.S. Attorney’s office said he will be taking a post with the state upon his resignation, but did not specify which.

“It was an honor to serve the people of Wyoming in this role,” Klaassen said in the release. “I know this office will continue to uphold the high standards of competence, fairness, and respect for the rule of law that I inherited upon taking over, and hopefully built upon during my tenure.”

When he was appointed, Klaassen said he wanted to focus on “reducing violent crime in our neighborhoods, stemming the tide of illegal drugs and prescription opioid abuse affecting our communities, and protecting the most vulnerable in our society from exploitation.” In early 2020, Klaassen was involved in prosecuting Wyoming’s largest drug bust to date.

The announcement comes as Trump leaves the White House and President Joe Biden is sworn into office.

