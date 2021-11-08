US Supreme Court to hear appeal of Casper doctor convicted for opioid pill mill

The case of a Casper doctor convicted of prescribing opioids in exchange for cash is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Shakeel Kahn was convicted in Wyoming in 2019 on more than 20 counts related to possessing and dispensing controlled substances, criminal enterprise and his involvement in the overdose death of an Arizona woman.

His sentences add up to 25 years in prison, which he has been serving at a low-security federal facility in San Pedro, California.

Now, he is appealing to the nation’s highest court. The Supreme Court, according to court filings, agreed to take on the case in July.

The bench will examine the role of intent in the case — whether or not it matters if Kahn knowingly acted outside the scope of his practice in prescribing large amounts of opioids like oxycodone, alprazolam and carisoprodol to his patients.

A brief filed by Kahn’s attorney points out inconsistencies in the issue among lower federal appeals courts. Some say that a physician must have knowingly distributed the medication, while others (including the 10th Circuit, in Kahn’s own appeal), say that intent does not matter.

Kahn’s case will be consolidated for arguments with that of Xiulu Ruan, who was convicted in 2017 for running a similar pill mill operation in Mobile, Alabama.

Of the roughly 7,000 cases petitioned to the Supreme Court in a year, the bench only hears around 100 to 150.

Kahn’s 20-day trial in 2019 was the result of a three-year investigation into his practice, which began in Arizona in 2008 and expanded to Casper in 2015.

According to documents filed in a prior appeal, Kahn began to focus his practice on pain management soon after opening. Court filings state he soon shifted towards cash-only payments or would accept things like guns in exchange for the medication, which he priced based on the street price of the pills and prescribed according to his patients’ ability to pay.

Jessica Burch, one of Kahn’s patients in Arizona, died of an overdose in 2015. Her prescription for oxycodone, hydromorphone, carisoprodol and alprazolam, signed by Kahn, had been filled two days before her death. Court documents state she had paid Kahn $1,250 for the prescription.

In 2016, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation began looking into Kahn’s practice, and found he charged a minimum of $500 for prescriptions.

After opening his practice in Casper, the investigation found, some of his Arizona patients or others from as far away as Massachusetts would have their prescriptions filled in Wyoming because it was easier. Investigators found he had written almost 15,000 prescriptions for a total of 2.2 million controlled pills.

Experts testified at trial that Kahn had been prescribing dangerous mixtures of drugs without monitoring the patients properly, and often without documenting medical reasons or conducting in-person visits with his patients.

At trial, Kahn asked the jury to be instructed that he could only be convicted of conspiracy and dispensing a controlled substance if the prescriptions were outside the scope of his practice and had no legitimate purpose. The court instead told the jury members that they could convict if only one of those was true.

In February, an appeal in Kahn’s case was denied in the U.S. 10th Circuit. He had previously moved for a mistrial, after a government witness referred to him being in jail during cross-examination, but the motion was denied.

In Kahn’s 10th Circuit appeal, he challenged the lawfulness of search warrants executed on his homes and office, objected to some of the jury instructions given at trial and questioned the ruling that a licensed physician could be convicted for prescribing medication without medical purpose or outside the physician’s practice.

The judge in the appeals court upheld the original decision, ruling that there was “overwhelming evidence of guilt.”

Kahn’s case does not have a date set for argument in front of the Supreme Court yet. It will likely be heard, along with Ruan’s, early next year.

