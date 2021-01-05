Utah man admits to digging in Yellowstone in search of Forrest Fenn treasure

A Utah man pleaded guilty Monday to damaging United States property while searching for the treasure buried by Forrest Fenn.

Roderick Craythorn of Syracuse, Utah, admitted to digging in the Fort Yellowstone Cemetery, inside Yellowstone National Park between October 2019 and May 2020. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in September on charges of excavating or trafficking archaeological resources as well as injuring or plundering federal land.

“The hunt for the Forrest Fenn treasure was often viewed as a harmless diversion, but in this case it led to substantial damage to important public resources,” U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen said in a press release Tuesday. “The Defendant let his quest for discovery override respect for the law.”

The treasure itself was found in June 2020, after a yearslong search that injured many and killed five. One of those killed fell down a steep slope in Yellowstone National Park in 2017.

Fenn, a retired art dealer living in New Mexico, died in September. The treasure, found by medical student Jack Stuef in Wyoming, is allegedly worth more than $2 million.

Craythorn now faces up to 12 years in prison and fines of up to $270,000 for both charges, with an opportunity for as many as four years of supervised release. His sentencing is scheduled for March.

