UW likely to appeal judge's order that would turn over withheld Nichols documents

Moats said if an appeal is filed, it will go to the state's Supreme Court, which cannot decline to hear the case. He said he may choose to cross-appeal on the only part of the order that went against the news agencies: that attorney fees charged for examining records were reasonable. The Star-Tribune was charged several hundred dollars for one records request made in the spring.

Moats added that if the university appeals, the litigation would likely stretch on for six to 12 months. But he remained confident that the news outlets will prevail, especially given Friday's ruling, which largely dismissed the university's arguments.

"I can say that we’ve got a good decision below that will help us with the appeal," he said. "A thorough decision below. It does make a difference."

The Nichols saga has dragged on for nearly a year. Unbeknownst to campus, Nichols and the broader public, UW's board began investigating Nichols in February 2019, and that examination ended just days before top board members flew to Arizona to inform Nichols she wouldn't continue. A source who was contacted as part of the investigation said the inquiry was into the president's conduct.