UW spent $42,000 in effort to block release of Nichols documents

In court and in its rejection letter to the news outlets last spring, the university had argued that the requested documents could not be released because they contained privileged personnel information. The news outlets disagreed and contended the records could and should be released. The Star-Tribune and WyoFile had submitted the requests in the days and weeks after the board announced in March that Nichols’ contract would be allowed to expire in June. From the outset, the board refused to comment on why it was not sticking with its widely popular president. Nichols herself maintains that she was never given an explanation.