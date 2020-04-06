UW student sues Albany County Sheriff's Office over sexual assault investigation

“I would not call it consensual that morning,” she said. “I want to be very clear about that.”

The two deputies pressed her, in an interview dominated by what the accuser’s lawyers call “soliloquies” and “monologues” by the two men. The two tell the woman that her friend, after hearing about what happened, was the one who turned it into a sexual assault allegation, that the accuser was a good person, and that she wouldn’t be charged with making a false report. The two asked if she was attracted to the man and wondered why she went home with him. They suggest she turned it into a rape allegation after it became “awkward” afterward.

“Did he physically hold you down and tie you down and rape you; is that what you’re saying?” Handley asked her.

“I mean, he held my arms down,” she said.

At one point in the interview, according to the transcript, Handley told the woman, “If an opinion were anything, I think, is it fair to say in his defense that after you guys had consensual sex the night before, you stayed the night at his house, you’re laying in his bed with him, he’s probably thinking this is okay?”