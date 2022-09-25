Vandals cause more than $12,000 in damage to solar-powered road signs

WORLAND (WNE) — A reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of those involved in shooting signs in Washakie County, including two particularly expensive solar-powered signs that read back drivers’ speed to alert them if they’re exceeding the limit, according to Washakie County Sheriff Steve Rakness,

One of the solar signs was shot sometime in the day or two before Sept. 8.

One of the signs was on the Lower Nowood Road, according to Rakness. The other was on Flat Head Road.

Rakness said authorities are offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of those involved. The reward will depend on the information provided and how credible it is.

Deputies have gathered some evidence, but Rakness was not at liberty to specify its nature.

The sheriff said the “heart of the” signs were the solar panels. The solar signs, Rakness said, cost more than $6,000 each.

Totaled with the standard road signs that were shot, Washakie County taxpayers have incurred a $12,000 loss thanks to the vandals.

According to Wyoming statute, a person is guilty of felony property destruction if the cost of restoring the damaged property or the value of the property destroyed exceeds $1,000 or more. Felony property destruction is punishable by up to 10 years behind bars, $10,000 in fines or both.