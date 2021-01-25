Vatican exonerates former Wyoming bishop on some allegations, still delivers rebuke

An investigation by the Vatican has exonerated retired Bishop Joseph Hart of seven accusations tied to the sexual abuse of juveniles while determining five other allegations "could not be proven with moral certitude," the Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne announced Monday.
At the same time, the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith issued a canonical rebuke to Hart “for his flagrant lack of prudence as a priest and bishop for being alone with minors in his private residence and on various trips, which could have been potential occasions endangering the ‘obligation to observe continence’ and that would ‘give rise to scandal among the faithful,’" the diocese stated in a news release.
He was also rebuked "for his disregard of the urgent requests that he refrain from public engagements that would cause scandal among the faithful due to the numerous accusations against him and the civil and canonical investigations and processes being conducted in his regard.”
The Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, the Vatican office responsible for processing clergy sex abuse complaints, ruled on accusations involving 12 juveniles — 11 male and one female. Its decree did not consider accusations related to two males who were 16 and 17 at the time, as the commandment in question dealt with minors under 16 years old, according to the announcement.
The diocese also pointed out that the Vatican did not appear to evaluate one credible accusation that involved a male under 16.
In July 2018, the Catholic Diocese in Cheyenne announced it had substantiated sexual abuse allegations against Hart. In a statement Monday, the current bishop, Steven Biegler, continued to support Hart's accusers.
“Today, I want the survivors to know that I support and believe you,” he said. “I understand that this announcement will not bring closure to the survivors, their family members, Bishop Hart and all those affected. I will continue to work and pray for their healing and for all involved in these painful and distressing matters. In the Diocese of Cheyenne, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protect the most vulnerable and to accompany those who have been harmed on a journey of healing."
The retired bishop has steadfastly maintained his innocence.
Hart was the top Catholic cleric in Wyoming for a quarter century. The accusations he faced spanned multiple states and eras, as Hart served in the Kansas City Diocese before moving to Wyoming.
In recent years, he was the subject of a criminal case in Wyoming — one of the rare instances in which he could have faced charges as a result of the allegations. Most of his accusers came forward in Kansas City, Missouri, where the statute of limitations precluded prospectors from pursuing a case. Wyoming, however, doesn’t have a statute of limitations on sexual abuse.
The Cheyenne Police Department investigated sex abuse allegations against Hart, but the Natrona County District Attorney's Office decided not to file charges against the retired bishop, who still lives in Cheyenne.
The church's process was separate from the criminal investigation. Six accusations were examined by a Judicial Vicar and Diocesan Review Board. The board determined there was sufficient evidence to conclude that six accusations against Hart were credible.
Those findings were presented to the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, which issued the decree that exonerated Hart on some allegations and rebuked him for others.
"These findings do not equate to innocence; rather, a high burden of proof has not been met," the diocese said.
This story will be updated.