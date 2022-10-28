Victim identified in deadly Cheyenne shooting

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim of a recent deadly shooting. Alexander Frederick Papin II, 41, was killed Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The agency had been waiting to identify Papin publicly until his family was notified.

Undersheriff Capt. Kevin James told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday that although the sole suspect in the shooting was initially detained, that person was later released.

The suspect has not yet been charged, and an investigation is ongoing, James said.

More information will be released as the investigation progresses, the sheriff’s office said in an updated release on Tuesday.

At approximately 3:03 p.m. on Monday, LCSO deputies responded to the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road.

Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the news release. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders.

LCSO said Monday that there was no ongoing threat to the surrounding community.