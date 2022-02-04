Video: Cheyenne police rescue hostage

Police in Cheyenne rescued a woman who’d been kidnapped from a Colorado ranch where she worked, authorities say.

The woman was reunited with her family after a SWAT team rescued her from a Cheyenne motel room and arrested the man suspected of kidnapping her, identified by police as Joseph Beecher, 48, of Craig, Colorado.

According to the Associated Press, Beecher is accused of kidnapping the woman at gunpoint from a western Colorado ranch owned by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Authorities learned Beecher took the woman to the Stage Coach Motel in Cheyenne, police there say. Officers responded to the motel at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday and established a perimeter. They found a car believed to belong to him in the parking lot, and investigators determined he and the woman were in a motel room.

The SWAT team arrived, entered Beecher’s room and rescued the woman. Beecher was arrested without incident, Cheyenne police say.

Beecher had no known connections to the Bloombergs, who were not at the ranch at the time, according to the Associated Press.

While police were on scene, a fire ignited in a nearby motel room just before the SWAT team arrived. Two officers who were helping to form the perimeter around the motel heard someone calling for help, Cheyenne police said. The two pulled one man from a burning room.

Police say that fire was unrelated to the hostage rescue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0