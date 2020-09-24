Video shows Laramie police vehicle striking protester during demonstration

According to the Laramie Human Rights Network, the officer driving the vehicle had arrested a demonstrator of color -- Illyanna Saucedo -- who allegedly stepped into the street "for a matter of seconds" despite other, white protesters doing so without repercussions. Saucdeo said she was singled out because of her race and that she was misidentified on police paperwork as white.

Saucedo told the Star-Tribune she had been walking in the street with two other white protesters who had also been warned not to move into the street. She said she alone was singled out for arrest; she and others said LPD had singled out protesters of color for arrest previously.

Saucedo, who was in the back seat when the officer arresting her hit Klatt, said the officer didn't say anything. Saucedo said it was "obvious" that she'd hit Klatt.

The arrest, depicted in a video of the incident provided to the Star-Tribune and later posted to Facebook by Laramie police, shows a police officer walking Saucedo to a parked police vehicle amid a crowd of protesters yelling "shame on you." Klatt is seen taking video in the street, in front and just to the left of the vehicle as the officer climbs into it and starts the vehicle.