Voters to decide whether Wyoming judges should stay on the bench longer

District court judges and state Supreme Court justices in Wyoming may eventually be able to hold their spot on the bench until they turn 75, rather than 70, thanks to a resolution passed Friday.

Since the measure aims to change the state’s constitution, it still has to pass a public vote before going into effect. A representative from the Legislative Service Office said that vote will likely be on November’s ballot, but could take place after that.

Before then, it needs to be signed by Gov. Mark Gordon. The governor signed his first batch of bills this session into law on Monday afternoon. Those included updates to firefighter pensions, a new legislative budget and a bill expanding and clarifying Wyoming’s truancy laws.

The raised retirement age for judges was first passed by the Joint Judiciary Committee during a September interim meeting. At the same meeting, the panel also approved a plan to add three district court judges around the state to alleviate the workload of judges who say they’re overworked and struggling to keep up with their caseloads.

More than half of the states in the U.S. have specific retirement ages for judges. Of those, 70 is the youngest, though it is the law in more than a dozen states. Vermont’s is the highest at 90.

Earlier this year, state Supreme Court Justice Michael Davis retired upon turning 70, even though his term was set to expire in 2023.

The constitutional amendment also removes obsolete language added in the 1970s, aimed specifically at justices who would had served less than six years before reaching age 70 at the time.

Roughly 30% of Wyoming’s lawmakers are over the age of 70.

