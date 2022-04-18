Wamsutter man sentenced to up to 100 years in prison for child porn, sexually abusing minors

A Wamsutter man is set to serve 74 to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing three minors and distributing child pornography, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Russell Jay Byrne, 49, was convicted and sentenced Monday, according to the sheriff's statement. He accepted a plea agreement for 58 criminal charges against him.

According to the statement, Byrne sexually abused children aged 2, 3 and 8.

He was found to be making and distributing recordings of the assaults as child pornography, the sheriff's office said. In addition, he had been using social media accounts to access and distribute other child pornography.

Investigators and officers from several other agencies "lured Byrne to a location where he was safely detained without incident" in November, the statement said. Multiple search warrants returned electronic and forensic evidence "before also shutting down Byrne's child pornography operation."

Byrne was charged after the "years-long" investigation with the internet crimes against children task force of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

