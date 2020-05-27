Warden credits ‘hard work’ as Wyoming DOC continues to report no cases

A wing of the prison has been converted into a quarantine housing and isolation area for inmates, Pacheco said. Inmates who report any symptoms of sickness consistent with COVID-19 are isolated and tested. Fourteen inmates had been tested as of May 21, Pacheco said, and 13 tests had come back negative. One was still pending, he said.

The prison has ended visits from friends and relatives and limited outside contract workers coming onto the grounds, Pacheco said. Inmates get two free phone calls a week to contact their loved ones as a result of the cancelled visits, he said. Inmates in Wyoming prisons normally pay for their phone calls. A private company operates the system and charges fees.

Prison staff distributed bars of soap to inmates and crews are sanitizing the facility daily and more often in commonly used areas, Pacheco said. Inmates working in prison industries made masks for inmates and staff, as well as face shields, the department previously reported. At WSP, inmates wear masks anytime they are out of their cells, as do staff outside their individual offices, Pacheco said.

Staff go through screenings for COVID-19 when reporting to work, Pacheco said. Screenings include temperature checks.