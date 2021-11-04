WDOC reports 78 new cases of COVID-19 in prisons in last week

Seventy-eight cases of COVID-19 were found in Wyoming prisons this week, according to the Department of Correction's weekly count.

Infections at Wyoming's five correctional facilities are still surging, but have tapered off compared to previous weeks.

On Oct. 28, the department reported 117 positive cases. A week earlier, on Oct. 21, the department recorded 222 — the most in a single testing period at any time during the pandemic.

The Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle reported the most cases this week, with 27 total testing positive, six of which were staff.

The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington recorded 19 infections. The facility endured a record-breaking spike in October, with weekly cases reaching heights of 118 and 116.

The Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins reported 13 cases, and the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton had 10.

The Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk had the fewest infections, with eight inmates and one staff member testing positive.

In a typical week, one-fifth of inmates and staff in Wyoming's prison system are tested for COVID-19. If more than one or more at a facility test positive, however, WDOC policy stipulates the entire population must be tested in the period.

After someone tests positive for COVID-19, they are excluded from testing for 90 days after they stop showing symptoms.

