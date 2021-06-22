Weaver murder trial date still uncertain

CHEYENNE –– It's still up in the air whether the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting two adults and injuring two children will go forward in August.

Andrew Jonathan Weaver is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault and battery (bodily injury with a weapon) and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to these charges in July.

Weaver's trial is currently set for Aug. 3.

However, State Public Defender Diane Lozano, who is representing Weaver in the case, said at a Monday afternoon hearing that she and her client had concerns about going forward with a jury trial under Laramie County District Court's current trial plan, which requires participants to wear masks.

"If we are still under the trial plan, and Mr. Weaver decides to go to trial, I will be asking the court for a continuance so that we can try a multiple homicide case in as normal circumstances as possible," Lozano said.