Woman accused of hit-and-run involving boy pleads not guilty

CODY (WNE) — Jennifer Christen Phillips, 40, of Cody, pleaded not guilty Friday to hit-and-run charges after she allegedly struck an 11-year-old on a bicycle.

She also pleaded not guilty to one count of failing to yield the right of way in a crosswalk.

Parker DeFord was riding his bicycle Sept. 20 with some friends near the intersection of 16th Street and Stampede Avenue. As DeFord attempted to cross 16th Street around 5:30 p.m., a white Dodge Ram turning from 16th onto Stampede Avenue struck him. The vehicle did not stop.

Phillips turned herself in to the Cody Police Department after learning it was searching for a white Dodge pickup and after her husband told her a child had been injured, her attorney said at the arraignment hearing in Park County Circuit Court on Friday.

“Her version of events is she felt she hit the curb and did not realize she had hit a young child and caused injuries,” Phillips’ attorney Timothy Blatt said at the hearing.

According to Nicole DeFord, Parker’s mother, he sustained a broken left tibia, two broken ribs on his left side, a small puncture in one of his lungs and several broken or chipped teeth.

“Any reasonable person under the circumstances would have known they hit somebody on a bicycle,” Deputy Park County Attorney Jack Hatfield said at the hearing.

Hatfield initially asked Judge Joey Darrah for a $5,000 cash and surety bond after saying Phillips was a flight risk and there was a concern for public safety.

Darrah agreed there was a public safety concern and limited Phillips’ driving privileges.

Phillips was also given a $6,000 personal recognizance bond. A jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 9.