Woman accused of stealing life savings of Wyoming resident arrested in Arizona

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have arrested a woman accused of stealing the life savings of a developmentally disabled Evanston woman, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday.

Belinda Waters, 62, was taken into custody in Mesa, Arizona, on Friday.

Authorities in Uinta County issued an arrest warrant for Waters in February based on an investigation by the Evanston Police Department. Police a month later asked the Marshals Service to find and arrest Waters.

Investigators in Wyoming learned that Waters may have been living in a homeless camp in Mesa, Arizona. A joint investigation involving Marshals Service fugitive task forces in Wyoming and Arizona, along with local law enforcement in Uinta County and Arizona, led to her arrest.

She was booked in an Arizona jail and is awaiting extradition to Wyoming.

"This case highlights the challenges of finding suspects who go off the grid," said Randall Huff, the U.S. Marshal for Wyoming. "We hope the apprehension of this suspect will bring some degree of closure to the victim and her family."

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1