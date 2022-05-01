 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman arrested for drugged driving after hit and run

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 74-year-old woman was eventually arrested for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, failing to report an accident and unsafe backing after a car was reportedly hit in the Lakeway Professional Center parking lot on April 25.

A 83-year-old woman returned to the parking lot and found her brown 2012 Chevy had been hit by another vehicle, said Police Sgt. Dean Welch.

The hit and run was seen by a 27-year-old woman, who told officers a black 2008 Toyota had backed into the Chevy and left without leaving any information.

Officers later contacted the suspected Toyota driver, the 74-year-old woman, at Walmart. She told police her medication use may have impaired her driving that day.

She performed field sobriety tests and based on her performance, was arrested for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, unsafe backing and failing to report an accident.

