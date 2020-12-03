Woman attacked, blinded in Lander hospital

The officer went to the trauma room where the victim was. She had gauze on her right eye, with a nurse keeping pressure on it, and her left eye was “misshapen and swollen to the point of bulging out of its socket.”

The doctor noted she probably will be blind, as the trauma to her right eye included a severed artery.

Rose is charged with aggravated assault, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. There is no irrecoverable maiming statute in Wyoming.

Rose was taken from the hospital to the Fremont County Detention Center after the incident.

The victim was transported out of the state for treatment of her injuries.

During the defendant's initial appearance in Lander Circuit Court on Wednesday morning, Stebner said Rose and the victim were complete strangers to each other.

“This was a bizarre incident committed against a complete stranger who’d had no prior involvement or interaction with Mr. Rose,” he said. “His mental condition seems to be the driving influence in what happened.”