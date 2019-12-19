Woman charged after baby born under meth influence

TORRINGTON (WNE) — Barbara Stewart, of Torrington, could be facing up to 50 years in prison after she gave birth to a baby that was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine.

Stewart is charged with felony child abuse, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000, or both. She faces 40 years in prison if she’s found guilty of distributing methamphetamine to a minor, a fine of $25,000, or both.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stewart pleaded not guilty in the Eighth Judicial District Court on Dec. 9.

Torrington Police were contacted by the Wyoming Department of Family Services on Aug. 18, after Stewart gave birth. According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause filed by TPD Patrolman Patrick Connelly, the staff tested Stewart the next day.

“Stewart gave staff a urine sample, which tested positive for the presence of amphetamines,” the affidavit said. "On Aug. 19, hospital staff notified the DFS, who notified the police. Hospital staff also advised they believed Stewart was still under the presence of methamphetamines due to her behavior."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0