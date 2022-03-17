Woman charged in crash that killed teen

CHEYENNE — A woman has been charged in the death of a local teenager after she allegedly hit him with her vehicle while he was in a crosswalk.

Kelly Lynn Gaskins is charged with one count of vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor. She is accused of causing the death of 13-year-old Makaili James Evans by driving her vehicle in a “criminally negligent manner.”

Gaskins will have an initial appearance in circuit court at 9 a.m. March 22.

Vehicular homicide carries a maximum penalty of one year of incarceration and/or a $2,000 fine.

Evans was killed Nov. 5 at about 7 a.m. after Gaskins struck him with her vehicle near McCormick Junior High School, a probable cause affidavit said. Gaskins said she had not seen Evans as he was crossing the street, as it was dark and she was looking at and talking to her passenger at the time of the collision, according to the affidavit.

Evans had been legally crossing Western Hills Boulevard at a marked, lighted crosswalk coated in white reflective paint, documents say.

Three vehicles driving westbound on the street were stopped for the teen and waiting for him to cross. Gaskins’ front passenger, a teenager, had also seen Evans and yelled at Gaskins that a child was in the crosswalk, the affidavit said.

“Gaskins never slowed down or attempted to evade the collision with (Evans),” the affidavit said.

A toxicology report returned in mid-December showed Gaskins had benzodiazepines in her system. She told officers on the day of the collision that she took the medication daily, the affidavit said. The report showed Gaskins did not have any other substances in her system at the time of the crash.

