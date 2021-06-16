Woman could have probation revoked for defying hospital COVID-19 measures

CODY (WNE) –- A Lovell woman may have her felony probation revoked for allegedly refusing to obey COVID-19 restrictions and letting her daughter kick an automated door off its track in April at Powell Valley Healthcare.

Kimberly Maxwell, 46, is accused of entering the hospital with her daughter Taelor Maxwell, 24, and becoming upset that they would not be granted immediate access due to COVID-19 screening protocols. At PVHC, visitors must use a phone and answer questions posed by staff to ensure they don’t have coronavirus symptoms before they enter the building.

Upon entry to the lobby, the two women swore and loudly yelled at staff when they were told they still needed to be screened. Kim Maxwell referred to COVID-19 as a “made up ... disease,” according to the affidavit.

On social media, Kim Maxwell claimed her daughter was hemorrhaging and pregnant during the incident, ultimately experiencing a miscarriage later on.

When told they must complete the screening before receiving medical assistance, they began “yelling profanities once more” and Kim Maxwell extended her middle finger several inches from a staffer’s face.