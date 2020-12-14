Woman dies after being blinded in hospital attack

In the trauma room, officers found Tillman with gauze on her right eye, with a nurse keeping pressure on it, and her left eye was “misshapen and swollen to the point of bulging out of its socket.”

When he appeared at his initial hearing in Lander Circuit Court on Dec. 2, Rose told the judge he has been grappling with an “acquired brain injury” for 18 years.

“What seems to have led to this,” added Fremont County Attorney deputy Dan Stebner, “is he quit taking some prescribed medication and had a very bizarre and extreme reaction to that – as is obvious from the alleged offense and the facts of it.”

Rose is being detained on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

“People who take psychotropic medications and suffer from mental illness,” added Lander Circuit Court Judge Robert Denhardt, “have a tendency to believe they don’t need to take the medication and then quit taking them, and then things go wrong from them.”

If the victim’s death is linked to the incident by medical reports, LeBrun’s office “will make a final charging determination,” he noted in a Friday statement.