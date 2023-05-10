A Texas couple is suing Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and their ski rental and ski manufacturer companies after the wife’s left binding blew off, causing her to tumble down a slope during their anniversary trip, a court filing alleges.

On Wednesday, Hoback Sports, Inc., Head USA, Inc. and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort generally denied any responsibility, stating the woman failed to follow the instructions and warnings given to her upon renting the skis, the companies' answer states.

Pam and Chad Fields went to Jackson on March 13, 2021, to celebrate their anniversary with a ski trip. The next day, they rented ski equipment, as they had flown in from Dallas.

Pam Fields is an experienced skier, who started when she was 3 years old, the lawsuit states. She skied throughout her childhood and adult years, and was 45 and in good health at the time of the incident.

The Fields rode a gondola to the top of a ski run called “Sundog,” which is considered a trail for intermediate-skilled skiers.

They put their equipment on at the top of the trail, and Chad Fields started down the slope, the complaint states. He stopped about halfway down to wait for his wife.

While Pam Fields attempted her second right turn, the left binding blew off her ski and flew about 10 to 15 feet in the air, causing her left boot to become detached from her ski.

Her left knee immediately twisted and buckled, and she fell onto her left shoulder, the complaint states. The right ski was still attached, which caused her to twist and dislocate her right shoulder.

Pam continued to tumble and twist down the mountain until her right ski eventually came off.

On the way down, she attempted to claw at the snow to regain control.

“The force of her clawing and tumbling broke her fingernails off inside of her gloves,” the complaint states. “When Pam finally stopped falling and tumbling down the run, she immediately felt shooting pain in her left knee, shoulders and down the right side of her body.”

Pam alleges that she did not come in contact with any hazard on the run -- natural or otherwise -- that would have caused her binding to malfunction.

The couple’s attorney says that Head USA, Inc. negligently planned, designed and manufactured these ski bindings. And the ski lodge and the rental company are also liable for offering the faulty product to their customers.

Although it wasn't detailed how, the ski lodge and rental company argue the ski binding was subject to “abuse, misuse and/or unforeseeable modification and/or alteration” after it was left with Fields, the defendants' answer, which was filed Wednesday, states.

Stephenson Emery and Kevin Gregory, who are representing the ski rental company and the ski binding manufacturer, did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Michael Newman, who is representing the Fields, also did not respond to a request for comment.

The couple filed for a jury trial this month and is seeking over $75,000 in damages.