Woman pleads not guilty in alleged instrument repair scam

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A woman accused of pawning other people’s musical instruments through a repair scam entered a plea of not guilty to three felony charges Tuesday in Laramie County District Court.

Melinda Churchill, 27, pleaded not guilty to two charges of felony theft and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The Cheyenne Police Department first issued a public warning regarding Churchill’s operation in a statement in June.

CPD officials had received multiple calls from people reporting someone who would offer to repair instruments, collect them and eventually cease all contact. Some of the instruments would later turn up in pawn shops, according to CPD officials.

After Churchill’s plea of not guilty was entered Monday, her trial date was initially set for Jan. 12 by District Court Judge Thomas Campbell.

