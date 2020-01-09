Woman receives suspended sentence in OD death

GILLETTE (WNE) — The woman who helped Jacob Wallentine drive his dead girlfriend to an apartment building parking lot to conceal her overdose death has received a suspended sentence in the case.

Shalynn M. Muniz, 23, was charged with conspiring to dispose of a dead human body to conceal a felony, a charge carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

District Judge John R. Perry sentenced her to three to six years in prison, but suspended it and a $10,000 fine in favor of three years of supervised probation. She also must complete outpatient substance abuse treatment.

Wallentine has been sentenced to up to 16 years in prison for his role in the October 2018 death of Tamlyn Delgado, 27.

According to various reports, Delgado had gone to his house Sept. 29 or 30, where they shared “a point,” or a 10th of a gram, of black tar heroin. An autopsy showed she also had taken meth and her death was the result of an overdose of the two.

