Woman sues Jackson resort over chairlift incident
A skier makes his way down the Snow King Mountain resort near Jackson in 2012.

 Jackson Hole News & Guide | AP

JACKSON (WNE) — A Colorado woman is suing Snow King Mountain Resort for more than $75,000 after she said a chair knocked her off a chairlift loading platform at Snow King’s summit.

Sabita Shrestha, 75, said she, her daughter and a Snow King employee were all knocked into the netting below after the employee failed to slow or stop the chair in order for her to board.

In the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming by attorneys Robert Schuster and Bradley Brooke, Shrestha states she broke ribs and suffered other injuries and had to be admitted to the hospital.

Shrestha and her family were visiting Jackson in June 2020 when they decided to ride the chairlift to the top of Snow King.

A little after 3 p.m. the family went back to the chairlift to go down. The chairlift operator asked them if they wanted him to stop the lift long enough to allow Shrestha to safely get on and the lawsuit said they did ask that the lift be stopped.

“When the chairlift operator realized that he had failed to hit the stop button in time to stop the chair to allow Sabita Shrestha to board, he ran in front of the chair to try to help Sabita Shrestha to get up on to the moving chair,” the lawsuit states.

He was unable to get them onto the chair, and it knocked all three people off the loading platform and into the netting below, the complaint says.

Snow King says Shrestha’s claims are barred by the Wyoming Recreation Use Statute, so she isn’t entitled to the damages she claims.

