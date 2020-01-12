Woman sues restaurant over wreck

LARAMIE (WNE) — A Danish woman, Hanne Stigaard, has filed a lawsuit in federal court against a former Laramie business, Napoli’s Restaurant, after she was injured in a car wreck involving a Napoli’s delivery driver on Third Street.

Stigaard, a “Conscious Horse, Conscious Rider” horse-riding instructor now based in Colorado, filed her lawsuit against the restaurant and delivery driver, Shpetim Shabani, at the end of December.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napoli’s in Laramie is now closed but still also operates in Cheyenne.

Stigaard had been driving north on Third Street in November 2018 when she stopped at the University Avenue intersection.

According to Stigaard’s legal complaint, Shabani was also driving north and failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into the back of Stigaard’s 2019 BMW.

Shabani pleaded guilty to a traffic citation for the incident, in which Stigaard alleges she suffered head, neck and jaw injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1