Women sentenced to 2 days in jail for walking in Yellowstone thermal area

Two Philadelphia women will each serve two days imprisonment and pay a fine for walking in a thermal area at Yellowstone National Park.

Multiple people saw Tara L. Davoli, 31, and Sarah A. Piotrowski, 30, leave the boardwalk June 11 and confronted them to try to get them to stop, according to a Thursday announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming. The women damaged orange bacterial mats at Opal Pool in the Midway Geyser Basin, authorities say.

Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Mark L Carman sentenced Davoli and Piotrowski to the two days in prison and ordered them to each pay a $350 fine and $106.92 for the damage they caused, as determined by a geologist and thermal research crew’s study. The women are banned from the park for two years and will serve two years’ unsupervised release.