Women's prison in Lusk elevates COVID status after testing turns up more cases

The Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk is implementing stronger COVID-19 prevention measures after surveillance testing turned up 14 positive cases in inmates there last week, the Department of Corrections announced Monday.

Officials elevated the prison's COVID-19 status to "red" the same day.

The prison learned of the 14 positive cases among inmates while performing surveillance testing on 20% of staff and prisoners. No staff cases were reported.

As of Sunday, the facility was housing 239 inmates, corrections spokesman Paul Martin said in an email. The women's center can house up to 285 prisoners.

Elevating the prison's COVID status will result in a number of changes within the facility. Mask wearing, for example, will be mandatory for everyone. All staff and prisoners were be tested weekly for the virus while the center remains in red status.

Visitation, meanwhile, will be non-contact only, according to the corrections department. Prison programs will be limited in size and may be altered.

On-site screening will be resumed for people entering the prison. According to a copy of the corrections department COVID plan, that includes taking people's temperatures.

The state's prison system has four COVID levels, ranging from green at the low end to red at the highest. Red status involves a 7% to 10% facility transmission rate and/or a high county transmission rate.

Cases of the virus in Wyoming have fallen since an omicron spike in late January. The state's seven-day average for confirmed cases has hovered below 20, though it's ticked up in the past few weeks, figures kept by the Wyoming Department of Health show. Statewide hospitalizations have remained in the single digits since April.

Nine Wyoming inmates have died since the start of the COVID pandemic, according to the corrections department.

