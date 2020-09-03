Workers injured in explosion sue EOG

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE – Workers who were injured during an explosion at a Laramie County oil and gas field site last year have filed a lawsuit against EOG Resources, arguing the company failed to ensure the safety of those on scene.

The lawsuit, which was filed last month in U.S. District Court, centers on a Dec. 5 explosion in an oilfield compressor station at a well site west of Carpenter, resulting in injuries to three workers on duty. It took about four hours for Laramie County Fire District 4 firefighters, as well as other public safety teams, to douse the flames.

Three workers, all of whom are plaintiffs in the lawsuit, were injured by the explosion and ensuing fire. They were employed with Archrock Services, L.P., and EOG had contracted with them to maintain a natural gas compressor at the well site, according to the complaint.

“EOG oversaw, managed and controlled well-servicing operations at EOG’s well and well site, and retained final decision-making authority over all such operations, including over the critical operational, management and safety decisions that were proximate causes of the catastrophic accident that is the subject of this action,” states the complaint.