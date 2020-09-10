Wyoming attorney tells senators bear lawsuit winners seek $1.4 million

Enzi made similar remarks about the “fully recovered” species.

“Wildlife experts and federal officials agree that the grizzly bears in Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem have been fully recovered for years. Senseless litigation still continues to hinder the effective state management and protection of the species,” Enzi said. “We cannot let this be another decision made by out-of-touch courts, carefully chosen courts, rather than science, common sense and states that have the ability to effectively manage and protect species.”

However, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said the proposed legislation is the wrong way to resolve the long debate over whether Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bears continue to warrant federal protections.

“Congress should not intervene in the final determination on the recovery of this species or any species for that matter,” Carper said. “At this time, judicial review of agency decisions is central to ensuring that the Endangered Species Act is guided by science and informed by public input.”

John Leshy, Professor Emeritus at the University of California’s Hastings College of the Law, also defended the legal system. He said one reason for long stays on the list is because species are only listed when threatened with extinction.