Wyoming charge against ‘Dating Game Killer’ dismissed

Detectives reviewing the photo identified it as a place close to where Thornton’s remains were discovered and discovered other evidence linking Alcala to Thornton’s disappearance and murder.

“The fact that this case will not be proven in court does nothing to dissuade me from knowing that Alcala murdered Ms. Thornton,” Erramouspe said in the press release following the decision not to extradite Alcala.

Alcala is believed to be involved in up to 130 murders across the country. Alcala was sentenced to death in Orange County in 2010 after being convicted of five counts of first-degree murder in deaths that had originally taken place between 1977 and 1979.

This would not be the first time Alcala was sentenced to death in California. He was sentenced to death in 1980 for the 1979 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe, but the judgement was revised by the California Supreme Court in 1984 and a new trial was granted. He was again convicted of Samsoe’s murder in 1986 and sentenced to death, but a federal appeals court overturned the sentence in 2003 and he was given a new trial.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, DNA evidence linked Alcala to other murder cases and he was indicted in the murders of four other women.

Alcala was named the Dating Game Killer following his appearance on the television game show, where he was identified as a successful photographer. He won the game show, but the woman who selected Alcala ultimately decided against going through with the date.

