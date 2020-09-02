 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming Department of Corrections system down to 10 active COVID-19 cases
View Comments
top story

Wyoming Department of Corrections system down to 10 active COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}
Wyoming State Penitentiary

A decommissioned guard tower is seen in 2017 at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. There are currently 10 active coronavirus cases within the Wyoming Department of Corrections system.

 File, Star-Tribune

There are 10 active coronavirus cases within the Wyoming Department of Corrections system as of Tuesday, the department announced. Seven of those cases are inmates, all at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, and three are staffers — one in Rawlins, one at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington and one at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle.

Neither the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton nor the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk have any active cases among inmates or staffers.

In total, 105 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus: 101 in Rawlins and four in Torrington. Thirty-three staffers have tested positive: 24 in Rawlins, five in Torrington, three in Newcastle and one in Lusk.

The decrease in active cases is "a promising sign," the department said in its announcement. It will continue to regularly test inmates and staff members and publish updated numbers. The next update will come next week, the department said, unless there are significant changes before then.

Prisons have proven to be susceptible to coronavirus outbreaks nationwide. 

Last week, the department said it had recorded only five new cases and was "encouraged" by its latest round of testing. At one point, there were 67 active cases at the Wyoming State Penitentiary alone, and Carbon County cases at one point were increasing at a proportional rate unmatched by any Wyoming county. The county still has the most active coronavirus cases of any county in the state (120 confirmed patients as of Monday).

The penitentiary was housing 571 inmates as of the end of July. The state’s other correctional institutions house nearly 1,300 inmates combined.

Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Brandon Foster is the Star-Tribune's managing editor. He joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 as the University of Wyoming sports reporter after graduating from the University of Missouri and covering Mizzou athletics for two years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News