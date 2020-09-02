Wyoming Department of Corrections system down to 10 active COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are 10 active coronavirus cases within the Wyoming Department of Corrections system as of Tuesday, the department announced. Seven of those cases are inmates, all at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, and three are staffers — one in Rawlins, one at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington and one at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle.

Neither the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton nor the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk have any active cases among inmates or staffers.

In total, 105 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus: 101 in Rawlins and four in Torrington. Thirty-three staffers have tested positive: 24 in Rawlins, five in Torrington, three in Newcastle and one in Lusk.

The decrease in active cases is "a promising sign," the department said in its announcement. It will continue to regularly test inmates and staff members and publish updated numbers. The next update will come next week, the department said, unless there are significant changes before then.

Prisons have proven to be susceptible to coronavirus outbreaks nationwide.