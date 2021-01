A girl missing from the Wind River Reservation has been found, authorities said Tuesday.

The announcement came hours after the Wind River Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Savone M. Jorgenson.

The 6-year-old was last seen at 11 p.m. Monday. When someone checked on her Tuesday morning, she was not in her room. Her window was open and her clothes were missing.

The update, which came from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, did not offer details about how Jorgenson was found.

