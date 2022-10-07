 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wyoming governors rarely reduce prison sentences anymore, data shows

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution

The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution is seen on Feb. 18 in Torrington. The facility is Wyoming's largest prison. 

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Prison sentence reductions have become much less common in Wyoming since the mid-1990s.

Sentence reductions, or commutations, are granted by the governor based on recommendations from the Wyoming Board of Parole. In general, recommendations come after the parole board has interviewed a prisoner and evaluated his or her record in prison.

For decades, it was common for Wyoming governors to shorten hundreds of sentences for state prisoners during a term, according to an analysis by University of Wyoming professor and former parole board director Daniel Fetsco. Commutations were used as an incentive for good behavior in prison.

“It used to be, if you got a life sentence, you could probably count on getting it cut after 20 years,” Fetsco said.

But after former Gov. Mike Sullivan left office in 1995, the state saw a sharp decline in commutations — just as incarceration rates were rising in Wyoming and across the country.

As of 2020, more than 200,000 people in the United States were serving life sentences, according to the Sentencing Project, a nonprofit that's working to reduce the use of imprisonment in the U.S.  That’s more than the total prison population across the country 50 years earlier.

In Wyoming, prisons are struggling to maintain enough staff to serve the state's roughly 1,800 prisoners.

Commutations reached their peak in Wyoming under Gov. Ed Herschler, a Democrat who granted 856 during his two terms between 1975 and 1987.

After Herschler, the Democratic Sullivan granted 218 over two terms, a number in line with several governors who preceded Herschler.

Wyoming commutations between 1995 and 2022

The two governors that followed, Jim Geringer, a Republican, and Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat, each granted 15 commutations during their time in office (both served two terms).

Freudenthal, a Democrat, said he believes he was less inclined to grant commutations because of his time as Wyoming’s federal prosecutor.

“I never worried about the politics of commutations,” Freudenthal said. “I just had a bias against them that had been shaped by seven years as a prosecutor.”

The former governor said that having distance from his time in office has softened his view.

“I believe it’s a tool that ought to be used more often,” he said. “...You’d be surprised how many people have felony convictions from their youth. I probably should have been more understanding about that.”

After Freudenthal, Gov. Matt Mead, a Republican, granted three commutations during his two terms. Two of those were for people serving life sentences, according to Fetsco’s analysis.

So far, Gov. Mark Gordon has issued two commutations during his first term. The governor, who won the Republican primary for governor in August and is likely to secure another term, has only commuted non-life sentences to date.

“For any clemency request, the Governor considers a variety of factors, some of which include the position of victims and their family members, the applicant's remorse for their crime, the applicant's disciplinary record while incarcerated, and the applicant's participation in rehabilitative programming and other work while incarcerated,” a statement from Gordon’s office said this week.

Reoffending rates are extremely low for people who receive shortened sentences or who are released early, Fetsco said.

Some of that has to do with the tendency to “age out” of crime, as research shows people become less likely to commit crimes as they get older.

“Even if they wanted to change before, sometimes it can take years for all that to internalize,” Fetsco said.

There’s a “growing movement” in the U.S. for second-look laws that would allow prisoners and prosecutors to revisit lengthy and life sentences. Already in place in several states, those laws allow prisoners to petition to reduce their sentences, or for prosecutors to start that process.

“By no means should we let everyone out, but it should be done in a way that is scientific,” Fetsco said.

