Wyoming hate-crime bills fail, again

Though few gave their rationale for opposing the bill Tuesday, lawmakers have historically opposed implementing SOGI language into Wyoming’s anti-discrimination statutes either based on adherence to language in the Wyoming Republican Party Platform opposing it or the belief that federal law was already sufficient to protect underrepresented constituencies like the LGBTQ community.

Others, like Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, voted it down over concerns around levying additional responsibilities on a criminal justice system that disproportionately impacts marginalized communities without working to address the root causes of discrimination, she said.

“We’re asking a structure that has the same biases that we want to protect people from to solve our hate problem when it can’t even solve its own,” Provenza said.

To help target the root of the problem, another bill draft would have required law enforcement to comply with a uniform crime-reporting system and share data with the National Incident-Based Reporting System, a federal database that numerous agencies across Wyoming have thus far failed to participate in.