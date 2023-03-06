The Wyoming Highway Patrol is offering another job incentive as part of the agency’s effort to fill the roughly quarter of its staff positions that remain vacant.
Those who apply and begin working by June 30 will receive a hiring bonus equal to 80 hours of pay at the hourly hire rate, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced Monday. The hiring incentive kicks in after the first month of service.
Only new hires and rehires are eligible for the limited-time bonus.
Last month, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill into
law that allows state troopers to be rehired after retiring and work past the age of 65. Those rehires would be eligible for this bonus.
The new law is part of a series of efforts to fill empty patrol positions, which have forced troopers to work longer hours and more shifts.
In January, the agency announced its first round of incentives — increased pay and shortened training periods for current law enforcement officers looking to start with the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
A pay increase of about $4 an hour for new hires and an extra $2 an hour for officers professionally certified within Wyoming or another state’s equivalent was put into place.
“I think we’ve had vacancies for a long time because we’ve had pay deficiencies compared to other agencies,” Sgt. Jeremy Beck said in January.
There are “many” positions available including law enforcement, communications, administration and technology. “We offer excellent benefits and pay for all jobs,” the statement said.
Those interested in applying can search the keyword “Highway Patrol” on the state’s job application
website.
PHOTOS: Riding along with the Wyoming Highway Patrol during a blizzard
Highway Patrol
Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Clint Christensen helps a new patrolman with a report during the snow storm on Wednesday in Natrona County.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Highway Patrol
Sgt. Clint Christensen waits by the Interstate 25 closure gates near Casper on Wednesday. Troopers work in weather conditions that most people try to avoid.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Highway Patrol
Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Clint Christensen listens to his radio while patrolling Natrona County during Wednesday's blizzard. Christensen says he enjoys his job, but he often works lengthy shifts and sometimes misses family events.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Highway Patrol
Sgt. Clint Christensen drives around on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in Casper. Christensen normally works four 10-hour shifts a week, but since they department is understaffed, his workload has gone up.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Highway Patrol
Highway Patrol
The inside of the Wyoming Highway Patrol office is pictured on Feb. 8 in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Highway Patrol
Sgt. Clint Christensen cleans off his windshield wiper during Wednesday's blizzard as he looks for cars that have become stuck in the snow.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Highway Patrol
Sgt. Clint Christensen patrols on Wednesday in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Highway Patrol
Sgt. Clint Christensen shows off his challenge coin of the patron saint of police officers that he keeps on him near his heart whenever he is working.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Highway Patrol
Sgt. Clint Christensen meets up with another patrolman on Wednesday.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Highway Patrol
Highway Patrol
Two Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers meet on a snowy day in Natrona County.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Highway Patrol
Two troopers talk during a break.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Highway Patrol
Sgt. Clint Christensen cleans off his windshield wiper during a snow storm as he patrols for people who might be in trouble due to the blizzard.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Highway Patrol
Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Clint Christensen checks in with a driver near a closed section of Interstate 25 during a blizzard on Wednesday in Natrona County. Roughly one out of four trooper positions are currently vacant, resulting in longer hours for others on the force.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Highway Patrol
Sgt. Clint Christensen grabs drinks and snacks in Mills during his shift on Wednesday. Christensen and other troopers work shifts that extend well beyond the typical eight hours.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
