The Wyoming Highway Patrol is offering another job incentive as part of the agency’s effort to fill the roughly quarter of its staff positions that remain vacant.

Those who apply and begin working by June 30 will receive a hiring bonus equal to 80 hours of pay at the hourly hire rate, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced Monday. The hiring incentive kicks in after the first month of service.

Only new hires and rehires are eligible for the limited-time bonus.

Last month, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill into law that allows state troopers to be rehired after retiring and work past the age of 65. Those rehires would be eligible for this bonus.

The new law is part of a series of efforts to fill empty patrol positions, which have forced troopers to work longer hours and more shifts.

In January, the agency announced its first round of incentives — increased pay and shortened training periods for current law enforcement officers looking to start with the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

A pay increase of about $4 an hour for new hires and an extra $2 an hour for officers professionally certified within Wyoming or another state’s equivalent was put into place.

“I think we’ve had vacancies for a long time because we’ve had pay deficiencies compared to other agencies,” Sgt. Jeremy Beck said in January.

There are “many” positions available including law enforcement, communications, administration and technology. “We offer excellent benefits and pay for all jobs,” the statement said.

Those interested in applying can search the keyword “Highway Patrol” on the state’s job application website.

