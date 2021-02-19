 Skip to main content
Wyoming Highway Patrol arrests man accused of exchanging gunfire with troopers
breaking

Wyoming Highway Patrol arrests man accused of exchanging gunfire with troopers

  • Updated
Police line

The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday arrested a man after he led them on a chase in which he and troopers exchanged gunfire, the agency reported.

No one was injured during the incident, which began when a trooper tried to stop a car for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Walcott, east of Rawlins.

The driver stopped, but the patrol says he refused to identify himself and fled the scene. During the subsequent chase, he fired gunshots at the law enforcement pursuers, the patrol reported. A trooper returned fire.

The chase ended after the car exited the highway west of Walcott Junction and crashed through a right-of-way fence. The driver abandoned his car in an open field and fled on food but was caught a short time later.

The patrol, which did not release the man's name, asked the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to assist with the inquiry. 

