Wyoming Highway Patrol boosts pay, shortens training amid staffing shortage

The Wyoming Highway Patrol announced increased pay and shortened training periods for current law enforcement officers as 25% of the agency’s staff positions remain vacant.

There are 87 vacant positions, said spokesperson Jeremy Beck. There are 208 state trooper positions required for a full staff, of which 52 positions are empty. The agency is also looking to employ 18 port of entry officers and 17 dispatchers.

“I think we’ve had vacancies for a long time because we’ve had pay deficiencies compared to other agencies,” Beck said. “We definitely have an abundance of available positions across the state.”

For the Wyoming Highway Patrol, this new shortened four-week training for lateral officers is unprecedented, Beck said. Training is usually about 20 weeks.

“We are not hiring just anyone and putting them out there in four weeks,” he said. “It’s for prior officers; it doesn’t keep them away from their family for weeks with redundant training.”

A pay increase of about $4 an hour for new hires and an extra $2 an hour for officers professionally certified within Wyoming or another state’s equivalent is also hoped to attract new employees.

Many want to work in their area or have “a wish list of three locations,” Beck said. There are dozens of open positions, so it’s an ideal time for people who are interested but don’t want to relocate or commute.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol will provide free housing for applicants at a live-in academy, paid-for equipment, uniforms, and meals at no cost to the recruit. There is a written entry test, oral board evaluations, physically agility testing, psychological testing and truth detection test during the application process.

The employment rate in 2023 has worsened compared to a couple years back, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s 2021 activity report.

In 2021, the agency was down 35 troopers, 12 dispatchers and 13 port of entry officers.

At least 178 troopers left due to retirement, seeking law enforcement positions elsewhere and getting out of the business overall since 2010, former Wyoming Highway Patrol Association President Duane Ellis said in December 2021. The turnover rate for newly hired troopers cost the state more than $7 million in training alone.

Ellis attributed the agency’s “suffering” to salaries that were way below other agencies at that time.

The 2022 Wyoming Highway Patrol activity report has not been released.