Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper acted properly in shooting, report says

Fann parked in a private driveway, as if waiting for the trooper’s contact.

There was a female passenger with him.

Because of the evasion and high speeds, the trooper approached the driver’s side vehicle with “obvious caution,” giving verbal commands that resulted in Fann exiting the vehicle.

Fann was armed with a .9-mm semi-automatic pistol “in an open carry position on his right hip,” the statement reads.

The trooper told Fann to put his hands on the roof of the vehicle, with his back to the trooper. After removing his sunglasses from his face with his hands, Fann did so.

When the trooper reached for his handcuffs, “Mr. Fann did not cooperate, and a struggle ensued,” LeBrun related, adding that “Fann said he was going to shoot the trooper in the face.”

Fann retrieved the pistol from his hip. “The trooper had hold of Mr. Fann in a bear hug position from behind,” and appeared to be struggling “to prevent Fann from shooting him.”

Due to the ongoing struggle, the trooper appeared “unable to reach his weapon.”