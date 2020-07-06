Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper fires weapon during pursuit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper fired their weapon Sunday during a pursuit after a gun was "displayed" from the fleeing vehicle, the agency said Monday.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle in the pursuit were not injured. They were both taken into custody without incident, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

No officers were injured.

The highway patrol announcement did not identify the suspects.

The pursuit took place Sunday on Interstate 25 near Cheyenne. It began after a highway patrol trooper attempted to stop the vehicle.

During the chase, the vehicle, which was not identified, traveled on the wrong side of the highway in an attempt to elude the trooper, according to the highway patrol.

The pursue ended after a trooper deflated the vehicle's tires around milepost 17, just north of Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over the case, the highway patrol said. Sgt. Jeremy Beck referred a reporter to DCI for further comment.

