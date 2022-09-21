Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper pleads not guilty to sex abuse

CHEYENNE — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual assault pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday afternoon in Laramie County District Court.

Sgt. Gabriel Lee Testerman has been charged with three felony counts of first-degree sexual assault with physical force. District Judge Thomas Campbell set a trial for Jan. 10.

Campbell ordered that the case’s probable cause affidavit remain off-limits to the public. The judge said he did so “reluctantly,” in an effort to protect the alleged victims in the case.

“The identity of the victims cannot be adequately and appropriately protected in this case, by any simple or even complex redaction. The story is the story,” Campbell said during the hearing.

He described the probable cause affidavit as “very lengthy.”

Devon Petersen, an attorney for Testerman, had sought to limit public access to the document, saying information there “would do substantial injury to the public interest of holding a fair jury trial, as well as to the privacy interest of the defendant and the alleged victims.”

The attorney cited news releases issued by the Highway Patrol and Cheyenne Police Department following Testerman’s arrest, as well as “substantial” statewide news coverage over that preceding week, including by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Campbell noted a probable cause affidavit only contains allegations.

He added Testerman “needs further protection based on the conduct of law enforcement as described in this affidavit.”

The judge gave less weight to Petersen’s argument that releasing details about the specific allegations – along with subsequent statewide news coverage – would taint the jury pool and compel a change of venue for a trial.

Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney Daniel E. Erramouspe has been appointed in lieu of the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. DA Leigh Anne Manlove had determined there could be “multiple conflicts of interest” should her office prosecute the case.

Testerman had been stationed in Cheyenne.

Also on Monday, Campbell granted a request by Petersen that Testerman be allowed to travel within the state, modifying a bond condition set in Laramie County Circuit Court that he be limited to the county.

The judge said Testerman must comply with a recent protection order filed against him, as well as previously existing protection orders.

Testerman was arrested Aug. 30 by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Highway Patrol news release sent out that day. The WHP apparently learned about a pending CPD investigation involving Testerman on May 2, and he has been on administrative leave since then, WHP said.

One of Testerman’s bond conditions was a requirement to “turn over firearms and weapons” to CPD, court documents say. Testerman bonded out of jail following an Aug. 31 initial appearance. His bond had been set at $100,000 cash or surety.