Wyoming inmate dies in Casper hospital

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp died in a Casper hospital on Friday, the Department of Corrections confirmed.

Chris Jasper Montoya was 53 years old. He was a native of Rawlins.

Montoya was hospitalized at Wyoming Medical Center at the time of his death. The department will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause, but does not release protected health information.

Montoya was serving a two-to-three year sentence in Newcastle for controlled substance possession, his third offense. He was sentenced in Carbon County in March 2020.

He is the fifth person incarcerated in Wyoming state prisons to die since the beginning of October, and the fourth death in the system to be confirmed in the last three weeks.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.