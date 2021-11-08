 Skip to main content
top story

Wyoming inmate dies in Casper hospital

Chris Montoya

Chris Montoya

 Wyoming Department of Corrections

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp died in a Casper hospital on Friday, the Department of Corrections confirmed. 

Chris Jasper Montoya was 53 years old. He was a native of Rawlins. 

Torrington prison confirms fourth death in four weeks

Montoya was hospitalized at Wyoming Medical Center at the time of his death. The department will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause, but does not release protected health information. 

Montoya was serving a two-to-three year sentence in Newcastle for controlled substance possession, his third offense. He was sentenced in Carbon County in March 2020.

Third death at Torrington prison this month confirmed

He is the fifth person incarcerated in Wyoming state prisons to die since the beginning of October, and the fourth death in the system to be confirmed in the last three weeks. 

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

