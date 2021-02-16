 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming inmate dies in hospital
View Comments

Wyoming inmate dies in hospital

{{featured_button_text}}
Wyoming State Penitentiary

The Wyoming State Penitentiary is shown in 2016 in Rawlins.

 File, Star-Tribune

A Wyoming inmate died while in the hospital Monday, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

According to a department press release, Gary Lee Belden died in the Carbon County Hospital in Rawlins. Department spokesperson Paul Martin said Belden had been incarcerated at the Wyoming State Penitentiary.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. 

Belden

Belden

Belden, a native of Springfield, Illinois, was 67 years old. He was serving a life sentence after being convicted of first degree murder and first degree sexual assault intrusion in Lincoln County in 2000.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super-rare Amazonian cactus set to flower for first time ever in UK

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News