Wyoming inmate dies in hospital

A Wyoming inmate died while in the hospital Monday, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

According to a department press release, Gary Lee Belden died in the Carbon County Hospital in Rawlins. Department spokesperson Paul Martin said Belden had been incarcerated at the Wyoming State Penitentiary.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Belden, a native of Springfield, Illinois, was 67 years old. He was serving a life sentence after being convicted of first degree murder and first degree sexual assault intrusion in Lincoln County in 2000.

