Wyoming inmate dies in Nebraska hospital
Wyoming inmate dies in Nebraska hospital

  Updated
Desmond Otto Triplett

Desmond Otto Triplett

 Department of Corrections

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died in a Nebraska hospital on Wednesday, the Department of Corrections confirmed. 

Desmond Otto Triplett, a Casper native, was 71. 

Triplett was being treated at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska at the time of his death. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, but the department does not release individual health information. 

In 2016, Triplett was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor between the ages of 13 and 15 in Natrona County. He was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison.

On Oct. 4, WDOC confirmed that 79-year-old Jerry Thomas Tapp, who was also incarcerated at WMCI, died in a Torrington hospital. Tapp's cause of death is also not known.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

