Wyoming inmate dies in Rawlins hospital

Dale William Dean

 Department of Corrections

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming State Penitentiary died on Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said. 

Dale William Dean was 62 years old. He was hospitalized at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County when he died, according to the department.

Dean was serving a 45- to 50-year sentence at the Rawlins prison for kidnapping, after being sentenced in Johnson County in 2002. 

The department will conduct an autopsy to determine Dean's cause of death, in accordance with their policy. The cause and other health information is not released to the public.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

