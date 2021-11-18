Wyoming inmate dies of COVID-19, corrections department reports

Another Wyoming inmate has died after contracting COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections reported Thursday.

The agency raised its total number of inmates deaths attributed to the disease to four.

The department reports whenever an inmate dies, but does not list the specific illness that caused the death. Instead, it provides updates on the total number of COVID-19 related inmate deaths in its weekly disease report. The update does not include further details about a COVID-19 death such as when it occurred or where the inmate had been housed.

Inmate deaths have been reported this fall with greater frequency than normal. Four prisoners died in a three-week period in late October and early November.

The number of COVID cases in Wyoming correctional facilities has been declining, mirroring a similar drop statewide after a surge that began late this summer and continued into the fall.

As of Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases identified during the previous week of testing was 41, down 10 from a week earlier.

The Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk was home to the greatest number of cases, with 18. Of those, 16 were inmates.

Other prisons reporting cases included Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins (three staff and seven inmates), the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington (three staff and five inmates), the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton (four inmates), and the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle (one inmate).

In a given week, 20% of all prison populations are tested for COVID-19. But if a facility finds one or more cases, WDOC policy dictates the entire population is tested in the next round. However, if someone tests positive, they are excluded from the testing pool for 90 days after they stop showing symptoms.

