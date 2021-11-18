 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wyoming inmate dies of COVID-19, corrections department reports

  • 0
Prisoner Recidivism (copy)

A cell block sits ready for inmates at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington prior to the facility’s opening in early 2010.

 Dan Cepeda File, Star-Tribune

Another Wyoming inmate has died after contracting COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections reported Thursday. 

The agency raised its total number of inmates deaths attributed to the disease to four. 

The department reports whenever an inmate dies, but does not list the specific illness that caused the death. Instead, it provides updates on the total number of COVID-19 related inmate deaths in its weekly disease report. The update does not include further details about a COVID-19 death such as when it occurred or where the inmate had been housed.

Inmate deaths have been reported this fall with greater frequency than normal. Four prisoners died in a three-week period in late October and early November. 

The number of COVID cases in Wyoming correctional facilities has been declining, mirroring a similar drop statewide after a surge that began late this summer and continued into the fall. 

As of Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases identified during the previous week of testing was 41, down 10 from a week earlier.

The Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk was home to the greatest number of cases, with 18. Of those, 16 were inmates.

People are also reading…

Other prisons reporting cases included Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins (three staff and seven inmates), the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington (three staff and five inmates), the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton (four inmates), and the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle (one inmate).

In a given week, 20% of all prison populations are tested for COVID-19. But if a facility finds one or more cases, WDOC policy dictates the entire population is tested in the next round. However, if someone tests positive, they are excluded from the testing pool for 90 days after they stop showing symptoms.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laramie County DA responds to second State Bar charge

Laramie County DA responds to second State Bar charge

Pushing back at the Bar’s claims that she neglected to access evidence that was accessible to her, Manlove said it was up to law enforcement and other such agencies to notify her office about available evidence from the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory.

Wyoming inmate dies in Casper hospital

Wyoming inmate dies in Casper hospital

Chris Montoya is the fifth person incarcerated in Wyoming state prisons to die since the beginning of October, and the fourth death in the system to be confirmed in the last three weeks. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding causes property damage and a scorpion stinging spree in Egypt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News