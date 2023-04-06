A Wyoming inmate serving life in prison died on Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced.

Richard Vincent Edwards was serving his sentence at the Wyoming Medium Correction Institute in Torrington.

In October 1997, Edwards was convicted of second-degree murder in Uinta County by Judge John D. Troughton, the statement said.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1944, in Pasco, W.A.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine Edwards's cause of death.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections will "not release protected health information," the statement said.